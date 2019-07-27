Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMAX. Craig Hallum set a $43.00 target price on Carbonite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Compass Point raised Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Predovich sold 1,388 shares of Re/Max stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $42,875.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail A. Liniger acquired 45,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.11 per share, with a total value of $1,360,038.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,038.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 446,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,990,354. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Re/Max by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,207,000 after acquiring an additional 145,953 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Re/Max by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,691,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,200,000 after acquiring an additional 141,138 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Re/Max by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Re/Max in the 1st quarter worth about $30,046,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Re/Max by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 667,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,741,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Re/Max stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.05. 214,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,810. Re/Max has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Re/Max had a return on equity of 70.42% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $71.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Re/Max will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

