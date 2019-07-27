Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Short Interest Down 25.2% in July

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,300 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 1,307,100 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RMAX shares. Compass Point raised Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Craig Hallum set a $43.00 price target on Carbonite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Get Re/Max alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $30.05 on Friday. Re/Max has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $533.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Re/Max had a return on equity of 70.42% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Re/Max will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Re/Max news, Director Daniel J. Predovich sold 1,388 shares of Re/Max stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $42,875.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail A. Liniger bought 45,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.11 per share, with a total value of $1,360,038.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,038.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 446,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,990,354. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Re/Max by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,207,000 after buying an additional 145,953 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Re/Max by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,691,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,200,000 after buying an additional 141,138 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Re/Max by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,609,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Re/Max during the 1st quarter worth $30,046,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Re/Max by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 667,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,741,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.