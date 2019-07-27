Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.46, 87,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,808,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on RLGY. Compass Point raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $621.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). Realogy had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan M. Schneider purchased 119,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $999,734.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 352,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,137.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,991,000 after purchasing an additional 318,125 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Realogy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,384,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,586,000 after buying an additional 372,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,372,000. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in Realogy by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,309,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Realogy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,156,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 390,843 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

