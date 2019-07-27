RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. RealReal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.17.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. RealReal has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

