Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Trading 5.4% Higher

Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.44, 132,571 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 384% from the average session volume of 27,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 16.62% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Red Violet stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 127,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.24% of Red Violet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

