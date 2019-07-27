RedFOX Labs (RFOX) One Day Volume Tops $17,647.00

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $17,647.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 45.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs' total supply is 1,000,564,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,164,736 tokens. RedFOX Labs' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

