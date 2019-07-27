Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 465.7% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 446,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,551,000 after purchasing an additional 367,540 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth about $1,472,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth about $1,598,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Beloit stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.57. 390,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,415. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $87.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.50.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $853.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

