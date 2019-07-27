Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at KeyCorp

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a $98.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.10.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $103.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,926. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $105.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.61%.

In other news, Director Gregg J. Mollins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $2,295,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $246,875.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,853.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,455. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 982.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.