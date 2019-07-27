Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC cut Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $512.99 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Micro Focus International from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €69.82 ($81.18).

RNO stock traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €52.42 ($60.95). 1,331,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($117.09). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.89.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

