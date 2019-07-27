Republic Protocol (REN) Price Reaches $0.0207 on Major Exchanges

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 27th. Republic Protocol has a total market cap of $13.12 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Republic Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $10.39, $7.50 and $32.15. In the last week, Republic Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.74 or 0.06159381 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00048098 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001337 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001170 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Republic Protocol

Republic Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 632,504,823 coins. The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Republic Protocol’s official website is republicprotocol.com. Republic Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/republicprotocol. Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Republic Protocol Coin Trading

Republic Protocol can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Republic Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Republic Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Republic Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

