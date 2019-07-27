Research Analysts Set Expectations for Biogen Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a report released on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $8.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.80 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.74.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $238.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. Biogen has a one year low of $216.12 and a one year high of $358.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 188.9% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 152.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 500.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 50,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $229.25 per share, for a total transaction of $11,540,903.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,888.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 118,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $229.94 per share, for a total transaction of $27,211,559.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,415.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 173,035 shares of company stock valued at $39,759,632. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

