Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.11-1.15 EPS.

ROIC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.97. 1,109,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,890. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.43.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $72.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROIC. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

