Retirement Income Solutions Inc Buys 35,712 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 106,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 61,532 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.75. 366,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,220. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.69. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.78 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.