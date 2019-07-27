Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 559 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11,372.8% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,606,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,592,306 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,672,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,830,000 after buying an additional 391,315 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 485,915.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 379,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after buying an additional 379,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.1% during the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 366,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after purchasing an additional 245,038 shares during the period.

IVE stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.80. 393,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,268. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.90. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $119.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

