Reviewing Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) & Liquid Holdings Group (NASDAQ:LIQDQ)

Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) and Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Materialise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Materialise 1.56% 2.39% 0.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and Materialise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Materialise $218.16 million 4.81 $3.58 million $0.07 286.43

Materialise has higher revenue and earnings than Liquid Holdings Group.

Volatility and Risk

Liquid Holdings Group has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Materialise has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Materialise shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Liquid Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Liquid Holdings Group and Materialise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Materialise 0 1 1 0 2.50

Materialise has a consensus price target of $19.54, suggesting a potential downside of 2.57%. Given Materialise’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Materialise is more favorable than Liquid Holdings Group.

Summary

Materialise beats Liquid Holdings Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquid Holdings Group Company Profile

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. provides proprietary cloud-based trading and portfolio management solution primarily in the United States. Its solution integrates order and execution management with real-time risk management, reporting, shadow accounting, and managed services in a single platform for the financial services community. The company's Liquid platform consists of the LiquidTrade, a trading platform; LiquidMetrics, a risk metrics platform; and LiquidView, a shadow accounting platform. The company offers support services to assist in the implementation and utilization of its platform. It serves hedge fund managers, asset managers, and wealth management offices. The company is based in Hoboken, New Jersey. On February 25, 2006, the voluntary petition of Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 27, 2016.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers; and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd; Limacorporate Spa; Mathys AG; Howmedica Osteonics Corp.; and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The company's Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

