Reviewing Verso (NYSE:VRS) and Suzano (NYSE:SUZ)

Verso (NYSE:VRS) and Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Verso and Suzano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verso 0 1 1 0 2.50 Suzano 0 1 0 0 2.00

Verso currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.14%. Given Verso’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Verso is more favorable than Suzano.

Dividends

Suzano pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Verso does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Verso and Suzano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verso 7.79% 19.09% 9.51% Suzano N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verso and Suzano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verso $2.68 billion 0.22 $171.00 million $3.70 4.60 Suzano $3.68 billion 2.44 $87.47 million N/A N/A

Verso has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Suzano.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of Verso shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Suzano shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Verso shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verso beats Suzano on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products. Its paper products are used primarily in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as high-end advertising brochures, annual reports, and direct-mail advertising; and specialty applications comprising flexible packaging, and label and converting. The company was formerly known as Verso Paper Corp. and changed its name to Verso Corporation in January 2015. Verso Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio.

About Suzano

Suzano S.A. produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries. In addition, the company owns a hydroelectric plant located in the cities of Carlos Chagas and Pavão. Further, it operates a forestry base of approximately 1.2 million hectares comprising 520,000 hectares of planted forests in the states of Bahia, Espírito Santo, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Maranhão, Tocantins, Pará, and Piauí, as well as approximately 488,000 hectares of preservation areas. The company was formerly known as Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. and changed its name to Suzano S.A. in April 2019. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Salvador, Brazil. Suzano S.A. is a subsidiary of Suzano Holding S.A.

