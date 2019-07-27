Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Update

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the June 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RBKB stock remained flat at $$10.90 during midday trading on Friday. 5,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,861. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89.

Get Rhinebeck Bancorp alerts:

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.