Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) Short Interest Update

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,079,700 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the June 15th total of 3,102,700 shares. Currently, 31.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

RIOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on shares of POET Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Riot Blockchain by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Riot Blockchain by 4,404,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIOT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 519,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,412. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Riot Blockchain has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $7.81.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 660.41% and a negative return on equity of 421.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

