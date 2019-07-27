Riverview Trust Co Sells 961 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Riverview Trust Co reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,259,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,904,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,530,000 after buying an additional 4,119,961 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,668,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,293,000 after buying an additional 1,045,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,954,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,812,000 after buying an additional 1,006,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $26.21 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Devin W. Stockfish acquired 5,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $119,640.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.