RM (LON:RM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $242.08

RM plc (LON:RM)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.08 and traded as low as $234.00. RM shares last traded at $240.00, with a volume of 1,015 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RM shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lookers in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) target price on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $196.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 242.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. RM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

About RM (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

