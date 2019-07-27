Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roan Resources Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It focused on the development, exploration and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Merge, SCOOP and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. Roan Resources Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Get Roan Resources alerts:

Separately, Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Roan Resources in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

ROAN opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Roan Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49.

Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.68 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAN. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Roan Resources in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Roan Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $993,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Roan Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roan Resources in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Roan Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,498,000.

Roan Resources Company Profile

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

See Also: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roan Resources (ROAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.