Robert Wares Acquires 25,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$14,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,215,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,566,919.62.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, July 24th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$16,500.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Robert Wares acquired 49,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$31,850.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Robert Wares acquired 18,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$11,520.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Robert Wares acquired 18,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$11,285.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Robert Wares acquired 18,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$11,285.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Robert Wares acquired 29,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$17,110.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$57,000.00.

On Monday, May 27th, Robert Wares acquired 30,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$18,910.00.

Shares of Osisko Metals stock remained flat at $C$0.54 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,125. Osisko Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.46 and a 1-year high of C$0.72. The stock has a market cap of $80.94 million and a P/E ratio of -14.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.60.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.