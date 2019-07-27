Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $4.54 Per Share

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.56. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Wednesday.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.