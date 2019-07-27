Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,173,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,126,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,014,000 after buying an additional 559,200 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $505,856,000 after buying an additional 456,445 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,410,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $224,456,000 after buying an additional 418,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James S. Fassio sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $6,202,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 81,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $7,527,020.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,287 shares of company stock worth $29,806,735 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $106.83 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

