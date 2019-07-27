Rotharium 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $54,098.00 (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last week, Rotharium has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Rotharium token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00004128 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Cryptopia. Rotharium has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $54,098.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rotharium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00294182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.85 or 0.01592683 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00120021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023946 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Rotharium Profile

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rotharium Token Trading

Rotharium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotharium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotharium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotharium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.