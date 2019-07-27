Round Table Services LLC Acquires 259 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Boeing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $345.00. 4,437,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,531,097. The company has a market cap of $195.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a $420.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

