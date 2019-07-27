Royal Bank of Canada Raises Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $177.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus cut shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.34.

Expedia Group stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.42. 9,142,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,495. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.60. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 304.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 522 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 275,384 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 130,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

