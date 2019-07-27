Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 290 ($3.79).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a top pick rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 294 ($3.84).

LON RBS opened at GBX 227.90 ($2.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 222.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of GBX 200.10 ($2.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58).

In other Royal Bank of Scotland Group news, insider Ross McEwan sold 98,434 shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total value of £231,319.90 ($302,260.42).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

