Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $10.53. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 275,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 33.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,154,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 292,282 shares during the last quarter.

About Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT)

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

