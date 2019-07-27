Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of RUSHB opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $45.51.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 15.50%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHB. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 285,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

