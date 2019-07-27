Safestore (LON:SAFE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAFE. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated an under review rating on shares of Motif Bio in a research note on Monday, July 15th.
LON:SAFE traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 646.50 ($8.45). The stock had a trading volume of 167,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,381. Safestore has a twelve month low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 662.50 ($8.66). The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 635.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.