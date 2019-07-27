Safestore (LON:SAFE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAFE. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated an under review rating on shares of Motif Bio in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

LON:SAFE traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 646.50 ($8.45). The stock had a trading volume of 167,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,381. Safestore has a twelve month low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 662.50 ($8.66). The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 635.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

