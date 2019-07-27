Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “
SFSHF remained flat at $$8.37 during trading on Friday. Safestore has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.37.
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safestore (SFSHF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.