Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Trade Desk from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Nlight in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.21.

NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,341. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.78.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $60.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. Research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 30,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $678,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 26,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $523,840.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,027 shares of company stock worth $1,585,813 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 829,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,485,000 after buying an additional 155,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,403,000 after buying an additional 114,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.