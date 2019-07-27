Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.73. Savannah Resources shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 335,798 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 million and a P/E ratio of -11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Savannah Resources Company Profile (LON:SAV)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

