Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29, Morningstar.com reports. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Scholastic updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.82. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

