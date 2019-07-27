Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,378 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 54,777 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,771.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000.

SCHR stock remained flat at $$54.74 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,190. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78.

