Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut Ontex Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Scientific Games stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,373. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.61.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.24) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,434,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,560.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,349.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Scientific Games by 707.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

