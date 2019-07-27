Scroll (SCRL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $105,841.00

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Scroll has a market capitalization of $17.24 million and approximately $105,841.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scroll token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, IDAX and Hotbit. In the last week, Scroll has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00293003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.86 or 0.01584052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023946 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00118766 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000608 BTC.

About Scroll

Scroll’s launch date was April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll. The official message board for Scroll is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla. The official website for Scroll is www.scroll.network.

Scroll Token Trading

Scroll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDAX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

