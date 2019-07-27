Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 335,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,114. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.92. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99.

In related news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 4,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $106,968.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,134.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. B. Riley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

