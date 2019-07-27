Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) Short Interest Update

Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the June 15th total of 210,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:SDLP opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 million, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Seadrill Partners has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97.

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter. Seadrill Partners had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 1.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Seadrill Partners in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Seadrill Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seadrill Partners by 112.0% in the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 142,682 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Seadrill Partners by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 547,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269,360 shares during the period.

About Seadrill Partners

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units in the United States, Angola, Thailand, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ghana, and internationally. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs.

