Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 93,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 32.0% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 552,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 133,752 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

SNFCA traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $88.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of -0.04.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

