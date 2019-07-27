SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 773.80 ($10.11).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGRO. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON SGRO traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 768.40 ($10.04). 2,206,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.33. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 763.40 ($9.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 741.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Soumen Das sold 110,000 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 727 ($9.50), for a total transaction of £799,700 ($1,044,949.69). Also, insider Liz Reilly sold 4,995 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 686 ($8.96), for a total transaction of £34,265.70 ($44,774.21). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,303 shares of company stock worth $153,263,714.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

