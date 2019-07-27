Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

SNIRF remained flat at $$2.88 during midday trading on Friday. 10,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Senior has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $3.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

