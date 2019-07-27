Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.77

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and traded as high as $3.10. Sharp shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 16,095 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter. Sharp had a negative return on equity of 138.85% and a net margin of 3.09%. Analysts expect that Sharp Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

