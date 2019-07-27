Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 1,000 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 557.1% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Solutions Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.10. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $60.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

