Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 2,333 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 21,969.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,328,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 40,145,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 26.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,211,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,630 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Boeing by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 995,560 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,068,000 after purchasing an additional 250,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,817,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,521,073,000 after purchasing an additional 245,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,540,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $345.00 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Cowen set a $460.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.79.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

