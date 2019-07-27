Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 263 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,734 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $120.77 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $357,999.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth W. Vanderslice sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,599 shares of company stock worth $1,385,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XLNX. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

