Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes $242,000 Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth about $203,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cavco Industries by 1,329.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $162.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.24. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $261.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.64. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

