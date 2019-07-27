SHIELD Price Tops $0.0009 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 27th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $442,345.00 and approximately $418.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,508.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.85 or 0.02197004 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00935525 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.80 or 0.03227408 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00825600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00062153 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00729218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00202017 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

