Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,800 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the June 15th total of 660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Oak Tree Holdings Llc sold 604,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $3,130,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 128,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 45,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHLO. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

NASDAQ SHLO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.20. 33,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,850. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.36. Shiloh Industries has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $273.37 million for the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Equities analysts expect that Shiloh Industries will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.